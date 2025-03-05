FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Major Shareholder James W. Ayers Buys 2,000 Shares

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,931,841 shares in the company, valued at $530,303,606.91. This represents a 0.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

FB Financial Price Performance

NYSE FBK traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.77. The stock had a trading volume of 148,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,819. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 10.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

FBK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on FB Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Hovde Group cut shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FB Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,272,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,797 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,557,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 42.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FB Financial

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.