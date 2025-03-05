Fannie Mae (OTC:FNMA) versus Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Head to Head Comparison

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) and Fannie Mae (OTC:FNMA – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Federal Home Loan Mortgage and Fannie Mae”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Home Loan Mortgage $108.05 billion 0.03 $10.54 billion ($0.06) -89.50 Fannie Mae $152.67 billion 0.05 $16.98 billion N/A N/A

Fannie Mae has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Home Loan Mortgage.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Home Loan Mortgage 2 0 0 0 1.00 Fannie Mae 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Federal Home Loan Mortgage and Fannie Mae, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage presently has a consensus price target of $2.63, suggesting a potential downside of 51.12%. Fannie Mae has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 52.98%. Given Federal Home Loan Mortgage’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Federal Home Loan Mortgage is more favorable than Fannie Mae.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Fannie Mae shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Fannie Mae shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Home Loan Mortgage and Fannie Mae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Home Loan Mortgage 9.74% -33.18% 0.35% Fannie Mae 11.12% -32.94% 0.39%

Volatility and Risk

Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fannie Mae has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fannie Mae beats Federal Home Loan Mortgage on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions. This segment serves mortgage banking companies, commercial banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, housing finance agencies, savings institutions, and non-depository financial institutions. The Multifamily segment engages in the purchase, securitization, and guarantee of multifamily loans; issuance of multifamily K certificates; manages multifamily mortgage credit and market risk; and invests in multifamily loans and mortgage-related securities. It serves banks and other financial institutions, insurance companies, money managers, hedge funds, pension funds, state and local governments, and broker dealers. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Fannie Mae

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, manufactured housing mortgage loans, and other mortgage-related securities. This segment also provides single-family mortgage servicing, as well as credit risk and loss management services. The Multifamily segment securitizes multifamily mortgage loans into Fannie Mae MBS; purchases multifamily mortgage loans; and provides credit enhancement for bonds issued by state and local housing finance authorities to finance multifamily housing. This segment also issues structured MBS backed by Fannie Mae multifamily MBS; buys and sells multifamily agency mortgage-backed securities; invests in low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) multifamily projects; and offers delegated underwriting and servicing, as well as multifamily mortgage, and credit risk and loss management services. The company serves mortgage banking companies, savings and loan associations, savings banks, commercial banks, credit unions, community banks, insurance companies, private mortgage originators, and state and local housing finance agencies. Federal National Mortgage Association was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

