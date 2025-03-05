Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading Down 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 88,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 214,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Falco Resources Trading Down 11.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$46.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.85.

About Falco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.