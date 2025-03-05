Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) EVP William N. Springer Sells 1,220 Shares

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE EXR opened at $153.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.02 and a 12 month high of $184.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.47 and its 200 day moving average is $163.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 160.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,984,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 118,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

