Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 446 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

CTSH stock opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average of $79.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 11.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

