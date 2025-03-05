Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,510,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,446,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,000.

Get SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

SEIM stock opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $518.42 million, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.05.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The SEI Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (SEIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, exhibiting strong momentum. Selection is based on a quantitative model and an optimization process. SEIM was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.