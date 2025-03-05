Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,810 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SCHP opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.