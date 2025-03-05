Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 247,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after buying an additional 19,799 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 105.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,192,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,943,000 after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

