Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.50.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $381.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $401.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.71. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.77 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

