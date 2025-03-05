Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ET. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.55.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

