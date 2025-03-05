Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,573,000 after purchasing an additional 46,068 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Chubb by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 137,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,204,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.73.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $284.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $114.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.06.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

