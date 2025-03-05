Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,745,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,284,000 after purchasing an additional 37,636 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 37.8% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 24.1% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $1,473,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 18,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $145.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 121.99%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

