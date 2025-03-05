Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,111 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,603,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 387,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average of $49.71.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.