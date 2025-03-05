Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $43.68, with a volume of 9783005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Exelon Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,586,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

