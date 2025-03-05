Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Director Edward Warkentin Buys 1,011 Shares

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIFGet Free Report) Director Edward Warkentin bought 1,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$49.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,087.97.

Exchange Income Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$49.83 on Wednesday. Exchange Income Co. has a 52-week low of C$43.08 and a 52-week high of C$59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of C$2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$54.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Exchange Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Ventum Financial set a C$74.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Paradigm Capital set a C$69.00 price objective on Exchange Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.00.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

