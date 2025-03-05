Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter.
Evolv Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Evolv Technologies stock opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $523.07 million, a P/E ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.66. Evolv Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $5.28.
About Evolv Technologies
