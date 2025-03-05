Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Short Interest Up 24.2% in February

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 881,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the January 31st total of 709,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Down 0.8 %

EPM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,497. The stock has a market cap of $162.46 million, a P/E ratio of 60.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $6.29.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

