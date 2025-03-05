Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Short Interest Up 24.2% in February

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 881,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the January 31st total of 709,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Evolution Petroleum Stock Down 0.8 %
EPM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,497. The stock has a market cap of $162.46 million, a P/E ratio of 60.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $6.29.
Evolution Petroleum Company Profile
