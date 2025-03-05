EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04, Zacks reports. EVgo updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

EVgo Stock Performance

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $751.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92. EVgo has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $9.07.

Get EVgo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 44,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $150,667.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 95,986 shares in the company, valued at $327,312.26. This represents a 31.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Nanus sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $115,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,882,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,411,760. This trade represents a 79.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,061,563 shares of company stock worth $115,225,745. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.