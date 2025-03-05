EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Short Interest Update

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the January 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 8,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $276,913.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,362.35. This represents a 6.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,542,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,489,000 after buying an additional 427,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,533,000 after acquiring an additional 34,410 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.3% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in EVERTEC by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,229,000 after purchasing an additional 32,330 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 847,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVTC opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $40.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 11.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVTC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EVERTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

