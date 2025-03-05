Evercore ISI Upgrades Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) to Outperform

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $175.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.13.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $137.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.87. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $128.91 and a 1 year high of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $226,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,290.06. This trade represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

