Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Eutelsat Group (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 69420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Eutelsat Group Trading Up 105.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides capacity for video services, fixed data, and government services; and capacity in connectivity applications, such as fixed broadband and mobile connectivity. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

