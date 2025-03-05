Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Shares Down 17.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Free Report) fell 17.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06). 27,369,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 27,245,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.09 ($0.08).

Eurasia Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 11.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £186.32 million, a PE ratio of -445.20 and a beta of 0.90.

About Eurasia Mining

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. The company's principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.

Featured Stories

