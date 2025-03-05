ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $20.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $208.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.40. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 14.83%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESSA. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 8,895 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

