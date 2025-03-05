Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Down 16.0% in February

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.
NYSEAMERICAN:ESP traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.08. 2,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,020. The company has a market capitalization of $73.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.13. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $33.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.
Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, converters, transformers, filters, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, and antennas.
