Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Short Interest Down 16.0% in February

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the January 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Up 1.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESP. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $1,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ESP traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.08. 2,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,020. The company has a market capitalization of $73.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.13. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, converters, transformers, filters, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, and antennas.

