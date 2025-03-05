Erste Group Bank (EBKDY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter.

Erste Group Bank Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Erste Group Bank stock opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.24. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $36.84.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EBKDY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

