Eric M. Demarco Purchases 9,500 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Demarco purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,398,150.70. This trade represents a 0.76 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $35.66.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 352,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after buying an additional 81,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $2,497,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Further Reading

