Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for VIR Q1 Earnings

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Vir Biotechnology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vir Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.64. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.49.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 678.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

In other news, EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $67,389.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,264.40. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $137,219.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312,391 shares in the company, valued at $16,431,135.32. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,859 shares of company stock valued at $326,458. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 143.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

