Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CORT Q1 Earnings

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of CORT opened at $55.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 0.58. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $75.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 2,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $178,100.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,019,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,912,324.01. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $130,812.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,486. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

