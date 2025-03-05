Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AES FY2025 Earnings

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of AES in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.96. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AES’s FY2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hsbc Global Res raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America raised AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

AES stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. AES has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AES by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,651,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,546 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,571,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,862,000 after buying an additional 381,761 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,948,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,261,000 after buying an additional 6,238,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

