Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PLYM FY2025 Earnings

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s FY2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Shares of PLYM opened at $17.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $786.36 million, a P/E ratio of 866.25 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 88.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3,130.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the third quarter worth $123,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

