Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for LFST Q1 Earnings

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LifeStance Health Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LifeStance Health Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LifeStance Health Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LFST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised LifeStance Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.70.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

LFST stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.