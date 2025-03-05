Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for IonQ Q1 Earnings

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for IonQ in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst A. Platt forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IonQ’s current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IonQ’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

IONQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on IonQ from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of IonQ stock opened at $22.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22. IonQ has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 21,337 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $634,349.01. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 571,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,985,373.33. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $290,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 926,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,524,108.08. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,652. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IonQ by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,374,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,797,000 after acquiring an additional 125,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IonQ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,466,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,593,000 after buying an additional 45,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in IonQ by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,260,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,240,000 after buying an additional 75,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IonQ by 1,310.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,468,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,095,000 after buying an additional 2,293,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,934,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,809,000 after acquiring an additional 216,752 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

