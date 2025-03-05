Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Down 23.4% in February

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Trading Up 0.0 %

EUBG traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,421. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.36.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020.

