Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Down 23.4% in February

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Trading Up 0.0 %
EUBG traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,421. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.36.
About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group
