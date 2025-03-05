Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Position Boosted by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 73,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 79.55%.

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

