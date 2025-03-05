Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 110.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,531,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,037,000 after buying an additional 1,225,988 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,746,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,884.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 682,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 665,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,599,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

