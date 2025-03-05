Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Stake Raised by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 1,859.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,452 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 2.9 %

ET opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.55.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

