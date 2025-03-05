enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Trading Up 23.9% – Time to Buy?

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 23.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.46 and last traded at C$2.44. 1,280,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 347,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$324.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.11, for a total transaction of C$122,701.63. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

