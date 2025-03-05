enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Trading 23.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 23.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.46 and last traded at C$2.44. Approximately 1,281,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 349,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

enCore Energy Stock Up 23.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.90. The stock has a market cap of C$324.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other enCore Energy news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 10,000 shares of enCore Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$49,392.00. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About enCore Energy

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

