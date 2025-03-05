enCore Energy (CVE:EU) Stock Price Up 23.9% – Here’s Why

enCore Energy Corp. (CVE:EU – Get Free Report) shares rose 23.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.46 and last traded at C$2.44. Approximately 1,281,998 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 349,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.97.

enCore Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.90. The company has a market cap of C$324.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at enCore Energy

In related news, Director William Morris Sheriff sold 24,000 shares of enCore Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.11, for a total transaction of C$122,701.63. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

enCore Energy Company Profile

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project that covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also has interests in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property, which consists of 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project that covers 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

