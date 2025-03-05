Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 74.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ENB. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.81%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

