Emil D. Kakkis Sells 73,434 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 73,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $3,091,571.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 641,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,016,875.10. This represents a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ RARE opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $60.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.07). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 101.60% and a negative return on equity of 193.80%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RARE

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 259.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.