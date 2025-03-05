Emergent BioSolutions’ (EBS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EBS. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.88. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $345.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.40. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,137,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 404,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 864.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,960,000 after buying an additional 1,713,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,722,000 after buying an additional 638,995 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 671,947 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Hill Advisors LP purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,296,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

