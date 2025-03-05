Emerald (EEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE EEX opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $802.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72. Emerald has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Emerald’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.11%.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

