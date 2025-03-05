Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO) Trading Up 5.4% – Should You Buy?

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.50. 144,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 106,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.32.

Eloro Resources Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$260.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Eloro Resources

Eloro Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, tin, bismuth, indium, and other base metal properties. The company holds 99% interest in the Iska Iska project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession covering an area of approximately 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, southern Bolivia; and 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver project that consists of 16 concessions covering an area of 8,933 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru.

Featured Stories

