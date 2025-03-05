Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last week, Elixir deUSD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Elixir deUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elixir deUSD has a total market cap of $290.70 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Elixir deUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elixir deUSD Token Profile

Elixir deUSD’s genesis date was June 4th, 2024. Elixir deUSD’s total supply is 290,614,780 tokens. Elixir deUSD’s official Twitter account is @elixir. Elixir deUSD’s official website is www.elixir.xyz.

Elixir deUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Elixir deUSD has a current supply of 290,614,779.99. The last known price of Elixir deUSD is 0.99987488 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $593,989.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elixir.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elixir deUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elixir deUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elixir deUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

