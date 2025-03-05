Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Update

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the January 31st total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Elior Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ELROF remained flat at $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. Elior Group has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23.
About Elior Group
