Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Update

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the January 31st total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Elior Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELROF remained flat at $3.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. Elior Group has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning services, facility management, electrical and climate engineering, multi-technology maintenance, hosting and reception services, remote surveillance, energy efficiency, public lighting, green spaces, temporary employment agencies, and subcontracting in the engineering and aerospace industries, etc.

