Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Up 0.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $970.00 to $1,100.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and Company traded as high as $924.14 and last traded at $915.81. 683,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,105,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $911.06.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.50.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.7% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $869.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $819.86 and a 200 day moving average of $848.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.24%.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.