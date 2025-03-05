Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 340.96% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

EDIT traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,076,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,690. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $169.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EDIT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.