eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

eBay stock opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $71.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $260,082.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,778.80. This represents a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $350,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,248 shares in the company, valued at $33,825,430.24. The trade was a 1.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,524 shares of company stock worth $1,390,509. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

