Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

ENX opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

In other Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $202,333.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,189,331 shares in the company, valued at $31,670,056.83. This represents a 0.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 170,922 shares of company stock worth $1,644,161.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Featured Articles

