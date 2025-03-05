Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
ENX opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70.
Insider Buying and Selling
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Missed the Hims & Hers Rally? Clover Health Could Be Next
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- What Stagflation Means For Investors and These Stocks
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Super Micro Computer Stays Green in a Falling Market – Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.